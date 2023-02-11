Two former commissioners & 127 aides defect from PDP to APC in Sokoto ahead of 2023 general election

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Sokoto state, two former commissioners and 127 aides of Governor Aminu Tambuwal have defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All-Progressives Congress (APC). The defectors include former Commissioner for Security and Career Studies, Col Garba Moyi (rtd), former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hajia Kulu Haruna, and Alhaji Umaru Kwabo.

The defection was officially announced at the APC’s presidential rally on Thursday, February 9th. The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, welcomed the defectors and stated that the PDP in Sokoto state is no longer a viable political force. President Muhammadu Buhari also addressed the rally, urging eligible voters in Sokoto to support the APC and vote for its presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in order to continue the legacies of his administration.

The president declared that Tinubu is the best candidate to succeed him and called on the people of Sokoto to rally behind him. The rally was attended by a massive crowd at Giginya Stadium and was an opportunity for the APC to showcase its strength and political platform. The defection of these former commissioners and aides is a significant development in the lead up to the 2023 elections and indicates a shift in political allegiances in Sokoto state.

Content created and supplied by: SeunOladunjoye (via 50minds

News )

#commissioners #aides #defect #PDP #APC #Sokoto #ahead #general #electionTwo former commissioners & 127 aides defect from PDP to APC in Sokoto ahead of 2023 general election Publish on 2023-02-11 05:25:09