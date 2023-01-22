Two Explosives Were Set Off Against Our Supporters By Police And Thugs’ – APC Member, Darlington

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The older woman was called to Abuja by Tinubu after the video went popular on social media.

When Tinubu entertained the woman, she vowed to show up for her inauguration if she were to become president.

When the presidential candidate visited Ilorin recently for campaigning, he was reunited with Alhaja Sifau.

The presidential contender was pictured extending a welcome to the woman while surrounded by others in the image Dada Olusegun, a senior member of Tinubu’s media team, posted on Twitter. Tinubu reportedly said, “See you at the inauguration, mama,” as cited by Olusegun.

Darlington Nwanju, the APC’s Rivers state spokesperson,’ introduced himself. We wish to denounce the assault on the Ojukwu field, also known as Rumuoji’s campaign headquarters. Around 11:40 a.m., we learned that the Chairman of the Council had been assaulted by the Police, several thugs, and a cane.

To disrupt the APC’s governorship campaign event, they encountered fierce pushback from our supporters there. An hour later, the Police and the thugs detonated two explosives at the campaign venue that were later determined to be dynamited to harm our supporters. Six individuals were hurt as a result of this, one is currently fighting for her life, and there is a surgical procedure on her as we speak.”

LadohArena (

)