‘Two Explosives Were Set Off Against Our Supporters By Police And Thugs’ – APC Member, Darlington

The campaign rally of the Governorship candidate of the APC, Tonye Cole was allegedly attacked yesterday in Rivers State. Two explosives were reportedly set off at the event which led to the injury of six people. The Spokesperson of the APC in Rivers State, Darlington Nwanju has alleged that the Rivers State Police in collaboration with some thugs are responsible for the attack.

He stated that the police and the thugs who were allegedly sent by the council chairman had tried to stop them from having their campaign. Darlington lamented that one of their members is at the point of losing her life after the attack.

He said, ”My name is Darlington Nwanju, the spokesperson of the APC in Rivers state. We want to condemn the attack on our campaign venue at Rumuoji popularly called the Ojukwu field. It happened about 11:40 am, we received the reports that the Chairman of Council cane with a compliment of the Police and some Thugs.

In a bid to stop the governorship campaign rally of the APC but they met stiff resistance from our supporters on ground. An hour later, two explosives devices which were later confirmed to be dynamites were set off against our supporters at the campaign venue by the police and the thugs. This left six people being injured, one person is at the battle of her life, there is a surgical procedure on her as we speak.”



