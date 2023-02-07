Two days ago, Ikpeazu was in my house because his candidate lost the primary- Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, reportedly stated on Monday that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will soon return to the main caucus in the party and that Governor Samuel Ortom, a member of the G-5, has nowhere else to go. Ortom is the Governor of Benue State and is a member of the G-5.

While addressing a gathering of supporters during the PDP’s presidential campaign in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, Ayu asked Ortom to rejoin the PDP so they could rebuild the party. He went on to describe how Ikpeazu had recently paid him a home visit.

He declared, “We have addressed the Governor Ikpeazu situation, and he is returning. Because his candidate lost the primaries, Ikpeazu visited me two days ago.

The Integrity Group has not, however, backed up Iyorchia Ayu’s assertion.

Over to my Dear and respectful readers kindly share your thoughts on this issue by using the comment box below.

modulus123 (

)