NEWS

Two days ago, Ikpeazu was in my house because his candidate lost the primary- Ayu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, reportedly stated on Monday that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will soon return to the main caucus in the party and that Governor Samuel Ortom, a member of the G-5, has nowhere else to go. Ortom is the Governor of Benue State and is a member of the G-5.

While addressing a gathering of supporters during the PDP’s presidential campaign in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, Ayu asked Ortom to rejoin the PDP so they could rebuild the party. He went on to describe how Ikpeazu had recently paid him a home visit.

He declared, “We have addressed the Governor Ikpeazu situation, and he is returning. Because his candidate lost the primaries, Ikpeazu visited me two days ago.

The Integrity Group has not, however, backed up Iyorchia Ayu’s assertion.

Over to my Dear and respectful readers kindly share your thoughts on this issue by using the comment box below.

modulus123 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023 Presidency: Tinubu Lacks Awolowo, Abiola Wisdom, Cannot Win- Dele Momodu

1 min ago

Why Latest Polls Projecting Obi In The Lead Should Not Be Disregarded – Prof Abiodun Adeniyi

8 mins ago

President Buhari meets Emefiele, Tambuwal over scarcity of Naira notes

12 mins ago

No reasonable Nigerian will vote for APC, PDP –Kwankwaso

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button