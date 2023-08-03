Two Catholic Priests Abducted by Suspected Terrorists in Niger State

Fr. Paul Sanogo and Seminarian Melchior of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Gyedna, Garam Ward, Tafa Local Government Area, Niger State, have reportedly been abducted by gunmen suspected to be terrorists.

In a statement to the church faithful, the Catholic Bishop of Minna, Most Rev. Dr. Martin Igwe Uzoukwu, stated that the two priests were pastoral workers at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Gyedna.

“On behalf of my auxiliary, Most Rev. Sylvester Luka Gopep, and the Priests and Religious of the Catholic Diocese of Minna, I request your prayers for Fr. Paul Sanogo (M.Afr.) and Seminarian Melchior, who were kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of August 3, 2023, at the priest residence at Gyedna, Niger State,” read part of the message.

“Seminarian Melchior and Fr. Paul Sanogo (M.Afr.) are pastoral workers at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Gyedna, Niger State.” We pray that the Lord hears our prayers and returns them to peace.”

When reached by the Daily Trust, SP Wasiu Abiodun of the Niger State Police Command confirmed the incidence.

He added that police tactical squads led by the DPO of Tafa Division had been rushed to the scene. “However, the church was discovered to be on the outskirts of town, about an hour’s drive from Sabon-Wuse, and surrounded by mountains and forest, close to Kagarko in Kaduna State.”

“Meanwhile, other seminarians therein have been advised to relocate temporarily while the investigation into the incident is ongoing with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the perpetrators of the crime,” he said.

