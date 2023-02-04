Two are killed as Candidate for LP Reps escapes assassination.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Suleiman Tambaya, the Labour Party’s candidate for the House of Representatives in Kaduna State’s Lere Federal Constituency, narrowly avoided an attempted murder on Friday night when gunmen burst into his home in Gure village’s Lere Local Government Area and killed two people.

The event, according to our journalist, happened at around 10:00 p.m. while the candidate for the House of Representatives was away at a political gathering in Kaduna, the state’s capital.

This occurs just three months after Mrs. Victoria Chimtex, the party’s female head, was assassinated by gunmen at her home in the state’s Kaura Local Government Area in November 2022.

The criminals also shot Victoria’s husband in the leg, and Victoria’s husband was immediately transferred to an unnamed hospital, where he was reportedly undergoing treatment.

Tambaya described his incident to our correspondent on Saturday, saying that if not for divine intervention and the quick action of the locals and vigilantes, it would have been “a different story by now.”

Additionally, he said that Lere police responded to the emergency call.

I had intended to return home on Friday, but after speaking with our governorship candidate, Tambaya remarked, “He requested that I come and visit him.” At that point, I took a detour and arrived in Kaduna. On Friday night at around 10:00, seven armed men approached my home in the village of Gure and inquired about my movements, claiming that I should be at home.

“Some of the young men who were living in my home managed to flee and called for help. The neighborhood people arrived, and the vigilantes also showed up and challenged the men. But sadly, two of our boys were killed by gunmen during the procedure. As you are aware, the neighborhood has a vigilante team that instantly intervened, but while doing so, the shooters shot two of our youngsters. One of the boys passed away instantly, while the other passed away in the hospital. When we informed the Divisional Police Officer of the occurrence, he quickly mobilized troops to the scene.

Neither the state police command nor the state government provided any official confirmation.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Mohammad Jalige, did not pick up the phone when reached and did not reply to a text sent to his cell device.

