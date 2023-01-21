Two APC Members, Ebubeagu Commander Killed In Ebonyi

On Friday night, some gunmen reportedly killed two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

The killing of the two members of the ruling party in Nigeria by unknown gunmen took place in Mkpuma Akpatakpa community in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The members of the party were said to be in attendance at a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when the unknown gunmen stormed the place and gunned down those present.

The gunmen, who were only two in number, operated riding a motorcycle. After the operation, the two men descended onto the motorcycle and glided away from the crime scene. Two people were confirmed dead while the other two people are undergoing treatment at present.

Furthermore, the gunmen also attacked and kill the commander of Ebubeagu, Charles Nwakwo, at Ogboji Ward, in the Ezza North Local Government Area, of the state. “Charles Nwankwo is Ebubeagu Commander in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North LGA. Gunmen visited him at his home town in Ogboji community and shot him dead, collected his motorcycle and gun and ran away.” A source confirmed.

