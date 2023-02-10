NEWS

Twitter User Drags Festus Keyamo Over Posting Fake Picture of Mammoth Crowd in Sokoto State Rally

In the spirit of the electoral campaigns for the February 25 presidential polls, the director of public affairs and chief spokeswoman for the Tnubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), recently commented on the population of supporters that came out for the rally of the ruling party, which was held in the Seat of the Caliphate (Sokoto State).

In a post published on his official Twitter timeline, the APC spokesman, who also doubles as the Minister of State for Land and Employment, shared pictures of the mammoth crowd that graced the rally under the caption, “More pictures from the mother of all rallies in Sokoto! The signs are all there for all to see! But they are playing! Let them keep playing. In about a fortnight, the jungle will mature!

The pictures garnered a good number of mixed reactions from supporters and foes alike, one of whom was identified as Mr. Chudé, who claimed that one of the pictures was taken from a music festival that took place in Chicago, USA, in 2021, to imply that the ruling party did not record such a large crowd at their just-concluded Sokoto rally.

What’s your take on this?

