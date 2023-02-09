This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Twitter Reactions As El-Rufai Orders Kaduna State Citizens to Keep Using Old Naira Notes (Video)

In light of recent developments in the financial and banking sectors of the country, especially with regards to the redesign of some of the denominations of the Nigerian currency, the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has countered the February 10th deadline enacted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government for the swapping of old Naira notes as he urged the indigenes of the state to keep using them for transactions and business.

In the video currently trending on social media, the governor is seen in the meeting campaigning for the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Mr. Uba Sani, as he urges the indigenes to vote for the ruling party, adding that those who vote will be compensated monetarily and there is no need to exchange the old Naira for the new.

He said, “So, stop changing notes, and tell everyone to stop taking money to the bank.” When you do business and you’re given the old note, collect it and stop insisting on the new notes. “I, Nasiru El-Rufai, Senator Uba Sani, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are promising you that when we get into power, we will change the policy.”

Speaking about the video via a tweet, the governor authenticated that he wasn’t going back on his words as he wrote, “I, Nasir, made the commitment and stand by it.” That intent on impoverishing citizens through pea-brained policies of sabotage against our nation and democratic rights will not only fail but will be held to account in this world and the hereafter.

