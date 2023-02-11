NEWS

TV Host, Rufai Oseni Reacts After Political Thugs Attacked Peter Obi’s Supporters At Lagos Rally

Rufai Oseni, TV host, and global speaker, has reacted after it was alleged that some Political Thugs attacked Labour Party’s supporters in Lagos State. He condemned the attack.

The presidential election in Nigeria to elect the next president of Nigeria is coming up on the 25th of February, 2023. The presidential candidates are moving across the country foe political campaigns. However, Today, 11th of February, 2023, Peter Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients organized a mega rally at Lagos State.

There is no double that Peter Obi is one of the strongest presidential candidates, he is on the front line alongside with All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and People Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

While Reacting to the attack using his official Twitter account, he said: I condemn the attacks on LP supporters in Lagos today.

