Turkey Citizenship – How To Become A Citizen Of Turkey

Turkey citizenship and how to become a citizen of Turkey can be accessed below.

The jus sanguinis principle is the cornerstone of Turkish nationality law. Turkish citizenship is inherited by youngsters who are born to Turkish parents. Learn how to apply for Turkish citizenship as well as what documents are needed by reading this article.

HOW TO GET TURKEY CITIZENSHIP

There are several ways available to immigrants who want to become Turkish citizens. There are various ways to get Turkish citizenship, including:

First and foremost, citizenship by naturalization

Also, citizenship by birth

Moreover, citizenship via adoption

Last but not least, citizenship by marriage

TURKISH CITIZENSHIP BY ADOPTION

If the child is younger than 18 on the date the adoption application was made, they instantly become Turkish citizens. Some people who are applying for Turkish nationality but have foreign names convert them to Turkish names.

TURKISH CITIZENSHIP BY NATURALIZATION

If the requirements are satisfied, a foreign national may apply for citizenship. The basic requirements are;

First and foremost, a six-year continuous duration of residence in Turkey previous to the application

Also, have the intention to relocate to Turkey, and evidence of such

Additionally, adequate Turkish language proficiency

Lastly, sufficient income in Turkey for his or her maintenance and that of any dependents

Under a different set of requirements, a foreign national who has been married to a Turkish citizen for at least three years may petition for naturalization:

First and foremost, staying in the Turkish spouse’s house

Also, no behavior endangering the marriage,

Lastly, pose no danger to public order or national security.

APPLICATION PROCESS FOR TURKEY CITIZENSHIP

To apply for Turkish citizenship, you must take the following actions:

First and foremost, fulfill the criteria for the citizenship program

Also, gather the paperwork required for a residency permit.

Obtain a visa for residence and with that apply for citizenship.

DOES THE TURKEY PERMIT DUAL CITIZENSHIP?

Yes! Under Turkish law, dual citizenship is permissible.

BENEFITS OF TURKEY CITIZENSHIP

The citizen will subsequently be permitted to remain in Turkey, have access to school, be able to get married, change their driver’s license to Turkish, obtain a tax identification number, open a bank account, and buy real estate.

CAN I LOSE MY CITIZENSHIP IN TURKEY?

Turkish nationality may also be revoked (Article 29) or disavowed (Article 25) under the Turkish Citizenship Act. Loss of citizen status in Turkey can perhaps occur under Article 31 (Cancellation), which applies when the national in question has misstated or concealed material facts regarding his acquisition of Turkish citizenship.

