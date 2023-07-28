TUPAC: Floyd Mayweather Claims He Witnessed Tupac’s Death

Floyd Mayweather, the heavyweight boxing champion, has claimed that he witnessed the death of American rapper Tupac Shakur, as fresh footage shows moments before his death, according to Dailymail.

In a video posted on Thursday by Dailymail, the now-retired boxer recalls how he stayed across the street from where the rapper was gunned down in September 1996. Tupac was riding as a passenger in a BMW in Las Vegas when he was hit by four gunshots, which took his life six days later.

A screenshot of Floyd Mayweather in the video, Photo credit: The PUNCH

According to Dailymail, Mayweather adds in the video, “the car pulled right here and shot Tupac at this light.” The car drove in that direction. ‘I was living right here [pointing across the intersection] when Tupac was killed in 1996, and I never informed nobody. Only those closest to me are aware.’

Tupac’s death has long been a mystery, and investigations have been ongoing for decades with no result. The Walter J. Brown Media Archives has just published footage of Shakur speaking with a crowd on a sidewalk soon before he was shot.

Source: The PUNCH

Wale_Writes (

)