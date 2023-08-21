Tunji-Ojo’s appointment recognition of dedication to service, says Ondo acting gov

According to punch news, The acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, extended his congratulations to the minister-designate, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on his recent appointment. Tunji-Ojo, one of the ministers-designate chosen by President Bola Tinubu, is set to assume the role of Minister of Interior. In a personally signed statement, Aiyedatiwa conveyed his well-wishes, highlighting that Tunji-Ojo’s appointment serves as a recognition of his strong dedication to public service. Aiyedatiwa’s statement acknowledged Tunji-Ojo’s accomplishments during his service to the people of Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. The achievements contributed to his significant re-election victory earlier this year.

Aiyedatiwa characterized Tunji-Ojo as an energetic and courageous young individual who approaches every task with dedication and diligence. He expressed confidence in Tunji-Ojo’s ability to bring his extensive legislative experience and managerial skills to his new role, entrusted by the President.

The statement further assured Tunji-Ojo of the support from the Government and residents of Ondo State. Aiyedatiwa anticipated a productive collaborative effort and wished Tunji-Ojo success as he navigates the responsibilities and challenges associated with his new ministerial role. The acting Governor expressed no doubt in Tunji-Ojo’s capability to effectively contribute to the efforts of the Renewed Hope administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

vic_trends (

)