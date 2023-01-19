Tunde Bakare Asks Tinubu To Step Down For Peter Obi And Claims He Is Not Stable.

Pastor Tunde Bakare who is a popular Nigerian Politician, has recently sent a message to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Through a video which was posted online, Tunde Bakare acknowledged the fact that during the All Progressive Congress’s primary elections, he got zero votes from the delegates but said Bola Ahmed Tinubu who emerged as the winner could not handle Nigeria due to his current situation.

He further urged Bola Tinubu to step down for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi as he revealed Nigeria was in need of a healthy and strong person.

In his words, ” I know that I got zero votes from the APC primary election, but Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot rule Nigeria with his current situation, and he is not stable. I would advise for him to step down for Peter Obi because Nigeria needs a strong and healthy man to lift the country, he said.”

Kindly share with us your thoughts as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Content created and supplied by: Bettertainment (via 50minds

News )

#Tunde #Bakare #Asks #Tinubu #Step #Peter #Obi #Claims #StableTunde Bakare Asks Tinubu To Step Down For Peter Obi And Claims He Is Not Stable. Publish on 2023-01-19 12:42:08