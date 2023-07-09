Tukur Mamu cannot do what he was accused of by the government, he is always helping people- Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

In a news article that was published by the Daily Trust paper online this morning, it was reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who happens to be an Islamic scholar, and a medical doctor who retired as captain in the Nigerian Army, during an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, has Tukur Mamu, who was arrested for terrorizing last year, is innocent of what he was accused of.

During the interview, Gumi was asked if he was touch with Tukur Mamu, who had been his spokesperson up to the time he was arrested and thereafter incarcerated by federal government of the country.

While Gumi was reacting to this, he said that Mamu’s detention was now less strict, as his family and lawyers now go to see him. He said his case is in court, and this is what they were saying then that, they should not try people in the media, but, allow them to face justice, and if he is found guilty then, the law should go over.

When Gumi was told that, people thought he (Gumi) doesn’t want to talk on his (Mamu) behalf because, he you was frustrated. And while he was responding to this, he said since the case was in court, there was no need to jump over.

He said, “One of the allegations was that he also collected money from families of victims. If the federal government hands him over to you and tells you to vouch for him, saying they would hold you to account if at the end of the day he is found culpable, would you accept and take him ?”

Further talking, Gumi said, “I do not think this man would do what they are accusing him of. He was always helping the poor and needy. His office is always filled with people.”

Gumi said they have an organisation, that do assist people and Mamu never for once embezzled the organization’s money because, he is compassionate.

He said, “I appreciate his effort. He is a religious person. He is also very courageous and fearless. I think these are the problems that put him into problem with the authorities.”

