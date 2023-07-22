Tuition Hike: Mass Protest Threatens Over 200% Increase in Fees

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) is threatening to organize a mass protest in response to the recent increase in tuition fees at state secondary schools and higher education institutions.

According to Vanguard, In a statement titled “Warning against tuition hike,” NAUS President Erubami Ayobami and Vice President Babalola Daniel said they are considering a mass protest in response to the recent tuition hike.

“It is with great displeasure that we write to condemn the action of the Federal Government and the universities who have decided to increase tuition fees in the current economic crisis,” the statement reads.

The management of the University of Lagos, Akoka, has increased tuition fees for students of the institution.

Students of the institution were previously paying N19,000, but the management has set the new fees at N190,250 for medical students, while courses requiring laboratory and studio are to pay N140,250.

Similarly, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education has increased the tuition fees for new students at Federal Government Colleges, also known as Federal Unity Colleges, to ₦100,000.

According to the circular titled “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students” signed by the Director of Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, new students will have to raise ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.

NAUS added: “It is obvious that the state of our university education is not encouraging and therefore implementations that further impact negatively on the education system would not be encouraged.

“The university is where all the professions that run the nation are trained and guided, and investing in the origin of all professions should never be a problem for any nation interested in development.”

He warned that students would not hesitate to protest any waiver to increase tuition.

“We would like to reiterate that we as students will not hesitate to take to the streets en masse to protest any form of implementation that poses a threat to the student community,” it added.

The student body assured students that it will work to protect their interests at all times, and called on the various universities that have planned to increase tuition fees to reconsider their plans, “as this will do more harm than good to the academic system and will also have a detrimental effect on students.”

