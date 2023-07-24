Tuition Fees Hike: If A Government Cannot Fund Schools, Then What Does It Exist For – Prof Aworawo

Amid the ongoing uproar that has trailed the recent hike in tuition fees across various government-owned schools in the country, renowned academician, and Professor of International Relations And Strategic Studies, David Aworawo has knocked the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria over the increment.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘THISDAY’ program with Reuben Abati on Sunday, July 23, Aworawo argued that the 1000 percent hike in fees witnessed in some government-owned universities was not only high but also unsustainable, adding that the Tinubu administration failed to consider the current economic situation of the country and how such hikes will affect students whose parents are barely making ends-meet.

Going further, the renowned Prof insisted that the federal government must continue to carry out its primary duties of funding education in the country because it owes that much to the people that voted it into power.

According to him, the Tinubu administration cannot say it does not have money to fund education especially after it recently announced that monies were saved from the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said; “Anybody who comes to pontificate or talk about what might have been or what is not, is not facing the reality of things we are being confronted with in the country. The government cannot say it does not have money to fund universities. Money is now coming in. It said it now has 1.9 trillion, and that amount is unprecedented for as long as I can remember.

There has to be a way to allocate these resources. If a government says it cannot fund school, then what does it exist for? The students loan is not well-structured and what happens until people can access it? Students are expected to resume in September, and the loans won’t be available until maybe after six months or one year. So, just like the removal of fuel subsidy, things ought to have been put in place before removing it so that people will not feel it. Now, subsidy has been removed and people are dying. And even on the issue of palliative, we are still talking grammar.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 7:00).

