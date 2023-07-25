Tuition Fees Hike: If A Government Cannot Fund Schools, Then What Does It Exist For – Prof Aworawo

Professor of International Relations and Strategic Studies David Aworawo has criticised the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria for increasing tuition at government-owned schools, adding to the ongoing uproar that has followed the increase.

On ARISE TV’s ‘THISDAY’ programme with Reuben Abati on Sunday, July 23, Aworawo argued that the 1,000 percent hike in fees witnessed by some government-owned universities was not only high but unsustainable, and that the Tinubu administration failed to take into account the current economic situation in the country and how such hikes will affect students whose parents are barely making ends-meet.

The famous professor went even farther, saying that the government owes it to the people who voted it into power to keep up its primary obligations of subsidising education in the country.

With the recent announcement that funds were saved from the withdrawal of the gasoline subsidy, he claims the Tinubu administration has no excuse for not funding education.

Anyone who comes to preach or talk about what could have been or is not facing the reality of difficulties we are presented with in the country, he said. When asked why it does not fund universities, the government has no excuse. The influx of cash has begun. Its latest earnings report boasts a whopping $1.9 trillion, a sum I have never seen before in my lifetime.

There must be a system for dividing up the available funds. What good is a government if it refuses to pay for its citizens’ education? What will happen till people are able to get their hands on their student loans, which are not appropriately structured? The autumn semester begins in September, but students won’t have access to their loans for at least six months, if not a full year. Things should have been put in place before the fuel subsidy was eliminated to ensure that no one would notice the change. People are losing their lives because subsidies were cut off. And even on the topic of palliative care, the grammar debate continues.

ORIGIN: YouTube (Skip forward to minute 7:00).

Trustnews1 (

)