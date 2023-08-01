Tuition fee hike: ‘ Universities not receiving anything from FG to run the system ‘- ASUU UNILAG

Professor Kayode Adebayo, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos (UNILAG) Chapter has revealed that public universities across the country were not receiving funds from the Federal government to finance the tertiary education system.

He recently made this known while reacting to the directive given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that all public universities should halt the increase in tuition fee.

It would be recalled that some public universities including UNILAG had increased their tuition fee for both new and returning students.

In summary, Professor Adebayo said: ” I cannot say there is Eldorado in the announcement because it does not add up, what would be the fate of the universities; if you say they should not charge mandatory fees yet you did not plan to send any subventions for the running of the universities. The reason for the mandatory charges was that universities do not receive anything from the Federal Government to run the system “.

Culled from Punch

