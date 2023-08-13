Tuchel’s message to Kane after yesterday defeat shows he has the striker best interest at heart

Thomas Tuchel reacted to their disappointing defeat to RB Leipzig yesterday as they were piped to the DFL Super Cup trophy. Meanwhile, his open message to Kane has shown that he has the striker’s best interest at heart.

Kane was aiming to win his first trophy last night to the point that he was introduced into the game despite newly joining the club. But his hopes were cut out as Dani Olmo’s hat trick gave RB Leipzig the win. Kane will shift his attention to other competitions and try to play his part to help the club achieve her objectives this season.

However, Thomas Tuchel after the match was quoted as saying: “I’m just sorry for Harry Kane, he probably thinks we haven’t trained for four weeks. Our performance today had nothing to do with what we set out to do. It’s a very bitter evening, I’m sorry.”

Tuchel’s message shows that he truly values his new striker and has his best interest at heart. The German also added he will make sure that the players create more chances for Kane in the coming games.

