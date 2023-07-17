Tuchel Poor Signing At Chelsea Explains Why Bayern Munich Shouldn’t Take His Advice On Signing Kane

Chelsea is one of the few clubs in England that have tasted real success in the last few years. One of Chelsea’s biggest achievements came in 2021 when the won the Champions league trophy for a second time. They also went on to win several trophies durin that period. One unique thing about Chelsea’s success was that it occured in Thomas Tuchel’s first season as the coach. Despite having his career at Chelsea cut short, Thomas Tuchel would always be remembered by fans for his achievements.

Thonas Tuchel might have achieved so much in Chelsea, but one area in which he didn’t excel in was the team’s transfer business. Under Thomas Tuchel, lots of players were signed, but none of them lived up to expectations. None of the players he signed could fit into his playstyle and ended up as flops. The likes of Lukaku, Sterling, Aubameyang and many others became flops at Chelsea. Another area in which he was extremely poor at was convincing players to join the team.

Recall that in the last summer transfer window, Chelsea lost so many players to other teams, most especially Barcelona, they also lost some of their own players to Barcelona. Thomas Tuchel was also poor at decision making, and this is why he refused to sign Cristiano Ronaldo into the team despite the fact that the team had no perfect striker, and this ended in a negative way for the team.

Bayern Munich has made it known that thry are interested in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham, and have even taken a few steps to ensure they get the English striker to join them, however, they haven’t submitted any tempting offer to Tottenham. Bayern Munich recently made it known that they are still very much interested in signing Kane, but have decided to be patient with the signing just as Thomas Tuchel had adviced.

This advise given by Tuchel shouldn’t be followed because being too patient in the transfer market could make you lose your target. Chelsea lost some players last season because they were being patient, hence, Bayern Munich should learn from their mistake and push harder to get Kane.

What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

