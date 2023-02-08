TUC Urges President Buhari To Act Fast On Naira, Fuel Crisis In Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

TUC has urged President Buhari to act fast on Naira and Fuel Crisis in Nigeria.

NewsOnline reports that the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to find lasting solutions to the lingering fuel and naira scarcity across the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Festus Osifo, and secretary general, Nuhu Toro, on Tuesday, the TUC expressed worry at the scarcity and pleaded that they are resolved in one week.

“TUC, like the rest of the Nigerian populace, is bewildered that the country is being dragged through the twin crises of currency and fuel shortages. We are worried and wish to note that smaller denominations of N100 and N50 notes were not affected by the naira redesign but, paradoxically, not in circulation anywhere in the country,” TUC said.

The union added, “President Muhammadu Buhari needs to give a marching order to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the commercial banks to make available the legal tender, unconditionally to Nigerians without further delay.”

It also called for the availability of petrol at filling stations and sale at the official pump price across the country. The TUC said it would monitor the situation closely, urging the government to act promptly to prevent it from getting out of hand.

Mr Buhari had, on Friday, met behind closed doors with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the crisis associated with the naira and fuel scarcity.

NNPC CEO Mele Kyari also promised that there would be a substantial improvement in fuel supply in the coming week.

