TUC to Tinubu: Order Police to vacate NURTW headquarters immediately

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has called upon President Bola Tinubu to instruct the Nigeria Police to immediately vacate the national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). The TUC has labeled the alleged forceful occupation of the Union’s Secretariat as illegal and a violation of the Constitution.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo, President, and Comrade Nuhu Toro, General Secretary, the TUC expressed its strong disapproval of the Nigeria Police Force’s actions. They described the police’s invasion and continued occupation of NURTW offices as acts of impunity and a disregard for the constitution.

According to Vanguard, The TUC pointed out that the Constitution of Nigeria, in Section 43, guarantees every citizen the right to own immovable property anywhere in the country. Section 44 further states that, “No moveable property or any interest in an immovable property shall be taken possession of compulsorily and no right over or interest in any such property shall be acquired compulsorily in any part of Nigeria except in the manner and for the purposes prescribed by a law”.

The TUC dismissed the police’s claim that they occupied the union offices to prevent a factional clash in the union. They also highlighted the police’s failure to enforce a court order in the case of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The TUC had previously notified the Inspector General of Police about a court order requesting police intervention in enforcing a judgment in favor of RTEAN offices in Lagos, which the Lagos State government continuously violated. They assert that the occupation of NURTW offices in Abuja is a continuation of the unconstitutional occupation in Lagos, despite existing court orders.

The TUC called on President Tinubu to rein in the security services and ensure that they adhere to the laws and constitution of Nigeria. They expressed their hope that this action would prevent further disorder and lawlessness. Additionally, they demanded the immediate vacation of all union offices by the Nigeria Police, in accordance with the country’s laws and constitution to maintain peace and order.

TheWriter’sPen (

)