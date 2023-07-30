Truths surrounding BAT’s victory will be revealed, elections will not be taken serious again–Ayodele

According to a recent report by Tribune online paper, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the founder and presiding pastor of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), stated that he will unveil numerous undisclosed truths regarding Tinubu’s victory in the last presidential election. He also expressed concerns that Nigerians will lose faith in the electoral process.

Primate Ayodele believes that he continues to receive divine revelations, and he shared insights from God about the last presidential election in Nigeria. Additionally, he offered prophecies concerning the national assembly and international affairs.

It is worth noting that the outcome of the last presidential election is currently being contested in court by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Both have presented evidence to support their claims that the election result was flawed.

Primate Ayodele expressed that the current situation is complex and will require divine intervention. He expressed doubt that the judges handling the election case will be able to make the right decision, despite knowing the truth. He also foresees internal strife within the APC.

He predicted that the hidden truths behind Tinubu’s victory will be exposed, leading to a disillusionment among the populace about the electoral process. People might lose trust in the judiciary as a reliable institution for justice, believing that the election tribunal will betray its principles. These revelations raise concerns about the credibility and integrity of future elections in Nigeria.

“Many hidden truths about Tinubu’s victory will be revealed. Nigerians will no longer take elections seriously anymore. The masses will not see the Judiciary as the place to go for Justice. This election tribunal will betray the Judiciary.”

Source: Tribune Nigeria

