NEWS

Trust Is Not A Gift It Is A Virtue -Faith Oyedepo.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

Faith Oyedepo, The General Overseer’s Wife of Living Faith a.k.a Winners, in a recent post on her Twitter page handle shared a message to the public.

According to her while speaking she said, “Trust is not a gift; it is a virtue built through experience and over a period of time and it grows over time. Building trust takes time, and you need to show your partner that you are trustworthy and that you trust them in return.

She also said, “Virtues are those particular dispositions that are appropriately related to the situation and, to link back to our function, encourage actions that are in accordance with reason.

Discerning when to trust others and being trustworthy are virtuous character traits. To be considered worthy of trust, as an individual or an institution, one must do the right thing at the right time for the right reasons, and the action should have its intended effect.

Onusta (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu is sharp, he refused to appoint those EU reckon as Certified merchants of fake news- Daniel Bwala

5 mins ago

Cardinal Onaiyekan Reacts When Asked About His Views On The Activities Of Tinubu Since He Assumed Office

7 mins ago

‘I will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party’ – Col. Chinyere Obi

14 mins ago

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button