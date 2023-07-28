Trust Is Not A Gift It Is A Virtue -Faith Oyedepo.

Faith Oyedepo, The General Overseer’s Wife of Living Faith a.k.a Winners, in a recent post on her Twitter page handle shared a message to the public.

According to her while speaking she said, “Trust is not a gift; it is a virtue built through experience and over a period of time and it grows over time. Building trust takes time, and you need to show your partner that you are trustworthy and that you trust them in return.

She also said, “Virtues are those particular dispositions that are appropriately related to the situation and, to link back to our function, encourage actions that are in accordance with reason.

Discerning when to trust others and being trustworthy are virtuous character traits. To be considered worthy of trust, as an individual or an institution, one must do the right thing at the right time for the right reasons, and the action should have its intended effect.

