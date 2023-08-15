Trump And 18 Allies Charged In Georgia Election Meddling As Former President Faces 4th Criminal Case

Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Prosecutors have invoked a statute typically associated with mobsters, accusing the former president, lawyers, and aides of running a “criminal enterprise” to keep Trump in power.

The indictment, which spans nearly 100 pages, provides intricate details of dozens of actions taken by Trump and his allies to reverse his election defeat. These actions include urging Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find additional votes for his victory, subjecting an election worker to harassment due to false fraud claims, and attempting to sway Georgia lawmakers into ignoring voters’ choices and appointing electors favorable to Trump.

The indictment also highlights a particularly audacious incident involving one of Trump’s lawyers, outlining a plot to access voting machines in a rural Georgia county and extract data from a voting machine company.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is overseeing the case, announced during a late-night news conference that the defendants are alleged to have circumvented Georgia’s legal election challenge procedures, engaging instead in a “criminal racketeering enterprise” to upend the state’s presidential election results.

Among the defendants are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Jeffrey Clark, a Trump administration Justice Department official who played a role in advancing efforts to overturn Trump’s election loss in Georgia. Other lawyers who endorsed legally questionable methods aimed at invalidating the results, including John Eastman, Sidney Powell, and Kenneth, also face charges.

Willis stated that the defendants have the option to surrender voluntarily by noon on August 25. She expressed her intention to schedule a trial within six months and pursue a collective trial for all the defendants.

This indictment marks the culmination of a remarkable series of criminal cases, with four cases spread over five months in different cities. The complexity of these legal proceedings adds a unique challenge for Trump, who finds himself juggling the roles of a criminal defendant and a presidential candidate simultaneously.

