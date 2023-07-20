“Truly Buhari was right to say we are going to miss him, we are missing him already- Ibrahim

During an interview with Arise TV, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), voiced the party’s concerns over the recent surge in petrol prices under the new leadership of Ahmed Tinubu. Abdullahi’s remarks shed light on the challenging situation faced by Nigerians after the removal of fuel subsidy, a policy implemented on Tinubu’s inauguration day, which resulted in the price of petrol skyrocketing from N175 per litre to an alarming N617 per litre.

Abdullahi also touched upon the sentiment among some people who are beginning to express nostalgia for the past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, acknowledging that despite the criticisms, some are now realizing the hardships they face under the current leadership.

In his own words he said, “If you had watched the event yesterday and today, you would have heard the people saying truly Buhari was right to say we were going to miss him and we are already missing him.

The interview highlighted the growing apprehension among citizens over the economic impact of the fuel subsidy removal and its subsequent effects on their daily lives. As the debate on the nation’s economic policies continues, the concerns raised by the PDP underscore the urgency for comprehensive solutions that prioritize the welfare of the Nigerian people.

Watch on YouTube From 5:40

Share your thoughts in the comment section below 👇👇 and follow me for more updates

Hoffee (

)