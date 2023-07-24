Troops Raid IPOB Camps In Anambra, Apprehend 9

Troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with Vigilante Group have destroyed camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network, and apprehended nine suspects in Anambra.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja. According to Daily trust.

According to Nwachukwu, the operation was carried out by 302 Regiment soldiers working under 82 Division in Oroma and Umuewelum Anam in the Anambra West Local Government Area.

He claimed that it was part of ongoing clearance efforts to maintain security and tranquilly in South East Nigeria.

According to Nwachukwu, the army conducted raids on the camps on Sunday in an effort to stop the combatants’ illegal operations in the local towns.

He claims that during the raid, the military captured eight brigands in addition to recovering one AK 47 rifle, one AKMS rifle, three Lexus SUVs, and two motorcycles.

He claimed that in a separate operation, the brave soldiers came into contact with the irredentist outfit when they invaded an IPOB camp at Mmiata Anam in Anambra South.

He claimed that during the encounter, the military seized one IPOB fighter alive while killing another, and found an AK-47 rifle, a dane pistol, and police uniforms.

In an effort to stop the threat plaguing the area, he stated, “The Nigerian Army wishes to enjoin all law-abiding citizens and particularly the good and enterprising people of the South East to continue supporting and cooperating with the troops and other security agencies.” (NAN)

