According to Vangaurd report, In a resolute display of unwavering commitment and valor, the gallant troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest tion Hadarin Daji have once again demonstrated their mettle by decimating numerous bandit camps, launching fierce fire-fights, and orchestrating the daring rescue of kidnapped farmers. ting across the vast expanse of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara states, these dedicated forces have struck a resounding blow against the scourge of banditry that has plagued the region.

In a recent communiqué, it was revealed that on the decisive day of August 3rd, 2023, a brazen attempt by armed bandits to infiltrate and unleash chaos upon Isa Local Government Area (LGA) in Sokoto state was met with swift and formidable resistance. The alert and vigilant troops deployed at the Forward ting Base (FOB) Isa wasted no time in responding to the threat. Armed with an unyielding resolve and armed to the teeth, they confronted the assailants head-on, unleashing a barrage of superior firepower that sent shockwaves through the ranks of the marauding bandits.

As the thunderous exchange of gunfire reverberated through the air, a fierce battle ensued, each gunshot echoing the determination of the troops to safeguard the lives and well-being of the innocent. The relentless assault by the valiant forces ultimately forced the bandits into a hasty retreat, their ranks shattered and bloodied. A trail of bloodstains along their escape route served as a poignant testament to the resounding victory achieved by the steadfast troops of the Joint Task Force.

Moreover, the saga of heroism and valor continued to unfold as troops from Team 8 of Sector 3, under the purview of tion Hadarin Daji, launched a series of clearance operations in Sokoto state. Venturing into the treacherous terrain of Kusabunni Forest, Tafkin Gawo, Alumdawa, Ungwar Mailele, and Malamawa villages, these intrepid forces uncovered and obliterated numerous bandit hideouts. The air was thick with the palpable tension as the troops relentlessly pursued their mission, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of the elusive adversaries.

Amidst the dense undergrowth and towering trees, the determined soldiers brought the bandit strongholds to their knees, dismantling their lairs and scattering their ill-gotten gains. The scenes that unfolded were a testament to the unwavering resolve of the troops, their actions a resounding declaration that the scourge of banditry would not go unchallenged. The liberated communities breathed a collective sigh of relief, their spirits uplifted by the triumphant return of security and peace.

Credit: Vangaurd

Mohmedia (

)