Troops Destroy Illegal Refinery With 8 Ovens, 14 Reservoirs In Delta

An illegal refinery in Delta State with eight operational ovens, 14 storage reservoirs holding 200,000 liters or more of stolen crude oil, and 90,000 liters of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) was destroyed by Nigerian Army troops from the 6th Division.

According to a statement released on Thursday by Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, the accomplishment was made on August 23, 2023, when troops engaged in anti-oil theft operations acted on actionable intelligence about an illegal oil refinery site in the general vicinity of Ogbokoko and Atu in the Warri South local government area of Delta State.

During the operations, he claimed, the military destroyed 14 storage reservoirs believed to store 200,000 liters of stolen crude oil, eight active ovens used for the illegal refining of stolen crude oil, and 90,000 liters of locally refined AGO.

Upon spotting the military, the oil thieves, he continued, fled the area.

According to General Nwachukwu, the illegal refining station was demolished in accordance with tion Delta Safe’s current regulations.

He stated that an inquiry was being conducted to catch the fugitive culprits.

Please follow like comment and share this news

Anteyipaul (

)