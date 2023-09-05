Tribunal’s Judgment Not Final, Parties Free To Approach Supreme Court – Femi Falana SAN Says

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), expressed concerns about the unprecedented pressure and intimidation faced by the judiciary in relation to the presidential election petitions.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Falana emphasized that such blackmail was unnecessary because there is still an avenue for appeal at the Supreme Court.

Falana highlighted that, historically, there have been election petitions in Nigeria dating back to the colonial era. However, he pointed out that none of these cases had garnered the same level of scrutiny, blackmail, and intimidation of the judiciary as the current one.

The senior lawyer expressed his apprehension regarding the impression that some individuals are creating, suggesting that everything concludes with the judgment of the Court of Appeal and the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He emphasized that any party that faces an unfavorable outcome on Wednesday still has the legal option to appeal to the Supreme Court. Therefore, he questioned the basis for the ongoing efforts to undermine the judiciary through unwarranted pressure tactics.

