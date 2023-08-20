Tribunal: You cannot be telling the society to endure when you have not cured illegality–Showunmi

A report from the Sun paper on August 20, 2023, highlights the perspective of Segun Showunmi, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regarding the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and his decision to contest the election results at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Speaking in Abuja, Showunmi emphasized that Atiku Abubakar’s choice to challenge the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the disputed presidential poll reflects his commitment to democratic principles. Showunmi further expressed the importance of the judiciary fulfilling its role as the last resort for the common man, as the country awaits the verdict from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Showunmi clarified that Atiku’s decision to challenge the election results was driven by his democratic values. Unlike some who might disregard consequences while in opposition, Atiku’s actions stem from his dedication to democratic norms. He noted the global anticipation for the tribunal’s judgment, indicating the significance of the verdict for both present and past generations.

Addressing the role of the judiciary in society, Showunmi underscored the importance of the judiciary mediating to stabilize the society. He emphasized that the judiciary’s reputation as the “last bastion of all persons” must be upheld by taking into account the prevailing public sentiment. He urged the judiciary to avoid asking society to endure when they have not addressed illegality.

Showunmi added “you cannot be telling the society to endure when you have not cured illegality. Young people have the oxymoron, ‘Eyes on the judiciary’ but the truth of the matter is that the judiciary is not immune from what is going on in the society. Wives and children of judicial officers are not immune from what is going on in the society. Sometimes, the will of the people is by extension, the will of God.

He stressed that the world is closely watching Nigeria, and urged the judiciary to make decisions that align with the right principles. Showunmi concluded by highlighting the critical role of the judiciary in upholding democracy, noting that while democracy can be repaired if it falters, a failure of the judiciary would signify a failure of the entire society.

