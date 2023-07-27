Tribunal: Winning 25% Of FCT Is Mandatory, Forfeiture Is A Crime, These Are The Truth- Oseloka Obaze

Credit Source: Oseloka H. Obaze Twitter Handle

A second petition was filed, alleging that Mr. Tinubu is ineligible to run for president due to a past forfeiture of money in the United States. As these critical matters await a verdict in court, the Nigerian public remains eagerly attentive to the outcomes that will shape the nation’s political landscape.

Mr. Oseloka Obaze, a former Secretary to the Government of Anambra State and a prominent member of the Labour Party, recently addressed the requirement of obtaining a majority of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He emphasized that securing at least 25% of the votes in FCT is crucial, as established by a precedent set by the Supreme Court. Failure to meet this threshold may lead to the forfeiture of funds, serving as a penalty for electoral crimes.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mr. Oseloka Obaze disclosed this information in response to an ongoing petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Alongside this revelation, he urged fellow citizens not to undermine the rule of law in Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of upholding legal procedures and processes.

The petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal challenges the election results that led to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assumption of office. Both the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), along with their respective Presidential Candidates, Mr. Obi and Mr. Atiku, are involved in this legal challenge. They contend that a candidate must secure at least 25% of the vote in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to be declared the winner and subsequently assume the presidency.

