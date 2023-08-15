Tribunal Will Soon Release Judgement And We’ll Celebrate And Form A Govt Of The People- Julius Abure

Julius Abure, who is currently leading the Labour Party amidst difficulties, has shown strong confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the ongoing petition about the presidential election. To provide some context, during the 2023 general election, the candidate from the Labour Party, Peter Obi, along with Atiku Abubakar from the PDP, raised a formal complaint against the election results. They contested that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress had won the election and was declared the new president of Nigeria. Despite this, Abure remains optimistic about his party’s chances, relying on the outcome of the judge’s decision from the election tribunal.

Abure made this declaration during the inauguration of a caretaker committee for the local government areas in Lagos State. He expressed strong confidence that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) will uphold justice and deliver a fair judgment. His words reflected his belief in the judiciary doing what is right and just. Abure’s message was clear when he stated, “We will keep working towards our goals, and I’m very certain that the legal system will ensure fairness. In the upcoming weeks, the verdict will be announced, and we will gather here to celebrate and establish a government that represents the people.”

While talking about his perspective on the candidates, Abure criticized President Tinubu’s ability to address the country’s challenges. In his opinion, Peter Obi is the best-suited candidate for the job. Abure remarked, “Peter Obi is the only one with solutions to Nigeria’s problems. The other candidates lack the advantages of youth, energy, intellectual capacity, and education.”

Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, remains confident in his party’s victory in the ongoing presidential election petition. Despite the challenges posed by the opposition, Abure trusts in the judiciary’s decision and envisions a triumphant celebration after the tribunal’s ruling. He firmly believes that Peter Obi holds the key to solving Nigeria’s issues, asserting that other candidates are lacking in crucial aspects.

