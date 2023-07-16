NEWS

Tribunal: ‘Whoever Is There Is Sitting Temporarily Because The Court Can Decide Otherwise’ -Attahiru Bafarawa

The Former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa has alleged that only the tribunal can determine who has won the 2023 presidential election and Gubernatorial elections. In an exclusive interview with Sun paper, he stated that whoever is sitting in the office is there as an interim until the Tribunal gives its verdict on the election. He also spoke about his recent visit to the President with other Class 1999 governors, he clarified that it was not a political visit to lobby for appointment.

Alhaji Bafarawa speaking in an interview with Sun paper said, ”Tribunals are looking at the election to ascertain the true winners of the elections. Both the President and the governors are defending their electoral victory at the polls. So whoever is there is sitting temporarily because the court can decide otherwise based on the outcome of the litigation. It’s better that all parties calm down and wait for the outcome of the litigation at the tribunals. It’s after then that someone can sit well and relax, and work for the people without distraction.”

