Tribunal: ‘Whoever Is There Is Sitting Temporarily Because The Court Can Decide Otherwise’ -Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa

In an interview with Sun paper, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, the former governor of Sokoto State, expressed his belief that the outcome of the 2023 presidential and gubernatorial elections will be determined by the tribunal. He stated that whoever is currently occupying the respective offices is there on an interim basis until the tribunal delivers its verdict. He emphasized the importance of waiting for the outcome of the litigation process and urged all parties involved to remain calm.

According to Alhaji Bafarawa, the tribunals play a vital role in determining the true winners of the elections. He noted that both the President and the governors are defending their electoral victories in court. As such, the final decision rests with the tribunal, and anyone currently in office should understand that their position may change based on the outcome of the litigation. Alhaji Bafarawa urged all parties to be patient and avoid distractions until the tribunal reaches its verdict.

The former governor emphasized that it is only after the tribunal’s decision that individuals can truly settle into their roles and work for the people without any uncertainty or distractions. He emphasized the importance of respecting the legal process and allowing the tribunals to carry out their duties in determining the rightful winners of the elections.

