Tribunal: When judgement comes, people accuse the judiciary of focusing on technicalities-Chibuzo Okereke

In an interview with Arise , co-convener of the Parliamentary Advocates and Reform Coalition, Chibuzo Okereke, stated that When judgement on the election petition comes, people accuse the judiciary of focusing on technicalities and that democracy itself has processes that must be followed.

He further stated that it’s a highly contentious public interest matter and what they are seeking is for a kind of collaboration that allows the media to also get the opportunity to do the news coverage.

According to him, “when judgement come, people accuse the judiciary of focusing on technicality because democracy itself is an equation of process and rule of law and rule of law involves processes and procedures prescribed in relevant instant laws that must be followed and this is what people are contending in various courts. I believe that when people are more aware, like I have emphasised, our eyes will be on that particular case and many other cases across the country, and I believe that when Nigerians are more aware, it will help to restore public trust.

Video credit: Arise (4:38)

