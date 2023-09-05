Tribunal: We’ve the evidence on our side, we have the most talented legal team in the country– Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Tinubu, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the recent presidential election, cautioning against labeling the results as “rigged” based on personal expectations. Ngelale’s perspective was shared during an interview on Channels Television, where he defended the APC’s victories in several states.

According to Ngelale, it is essential to consider the broader context and facts of the election. He argued that the APC secured victories in multiple states across all geopolitical zones, presenting a robust case supported by strong evidence. He also emphasized that the party had assembled a highly skilled legal team to work with the best available facts. Ngelale pointed out that the APC’s success in various regions, including states like Lagos and President Buhari’s home state of Katsina, did not receive allegations of rigging. Therefore, he questioned why similar victories should be viewed differently.

Ngelale expressed confidence in the upcoming court judgment regarding the presidential election tribunal. He noted that the court’s decision would be based on the factual evidence presented, dismissing baseless speculations. He stressed that the judges would make their determinations in accordance with the facts at hand.

Ajuri Ngelale defended the APC’s election victories and cautioned against labeling them as rigged, urging people to consider the broader context and evidence. He expressed trust in the judiciary’s ability to make decisions based on factual evidence and called for a fair and transparent assessment of the election results.

In his words; “We have the evidence on our side, we have the most talented legal team in the country and they are working with the best facts available to any candidate. The fact is that we won in more places across all geopolitical spread, with the right numbers, in the right way. When the APC lost its strong holds for example in Lagos, President Buhari’s Katsina and many other places, nobody said that those elections were rigged, how is it that where he won was rigged? What we are saying is where we won, people shouldn’t also say it was rigged”.

