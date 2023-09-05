Tribunal: We’ve the evidence on our side, we have the most talented legal team in the country- Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, who serves as President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, has expressed his opinion on the ongoing dispute surrounding the recent presidential election. He advised against hastily labeling the election results as “rigged” solely based on individual expectations. Ngelale’s viewpoint was conveyed during an interview on Channels Television, where he defended the victories of the APC in various states.

In his words; “We have the evidence on our side, we have the most talented legal team in the country and they are working with the best facts available to any candidate. The fact is that we won in more places across all geopolitical spread, with the right numbers, in the right way. When the APC lost its strong holds for example in Lagos, President Buhari’s Katsina and many other places, nobody said that those elections were rigged, how is it that where he won was rigged? What we are saying is where we won, people shouldn’t also say it was rigged”.

Ngelale believes that it is crucial to take into account the overall situation and factual information surrounding the election. He stated that the APC achieved wins in numerous states across all geopolitical zones, providing a strong argument backed by solid evidence. He also highlighted that the party had formed a highly competent legal team to work with the most reliable facts. Ngelale noted that the APC’s success in different regions, such as Lagos and President Buhari’s home state of Katsina, did not face any accusations of manipulation. Consequently, he questioned why comparable victories should be perceived differently.

Ngelale conveyed his belief in the forthcoming court ruling on the presidential election tribunal, expressing assurance that the decision would be grounded on the factual evidence provided, while disregarding unfounded assumptions. He emphasized that the judges would reach their conclusions based on the available facts.

Ajuri Ngelale supported the APC’s election wins and advised against accusing them of being fraudulent, encouraging individuals to take into account the wider circumstances and proof. He expressed confidence in the judiciary’s capacity to make judgments grounded on factual evidence and requested an impartial and open evaluation of the election outcomes.

Check the video (22:30)

https://www.youtube.com/live/kn4DL9PdSFY?si=dTosVIT_Z0JeO4lT

