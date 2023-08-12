Tribunal: We’ve Seen Executive Suppression & Interference, Rightly Or Wrongly Before Now-Casmir Igwe

A Nigerian lawyer, Mr Casmir Igwe, has noted that Nigerians have seen executive interference and executive suppression against the judiciary in the past, noting that these are the things that sent fear, doubt and mistrust in the hearts of Nigerians that made most people to think that the executive may influence the judiciary, so as to deliver the judgement in favour of the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking further, he made it known that he still thinks that Nigerians should give the judiciary to prove its independence, noting that he is sure that why people are afraid because of things that happened in the past.

Mr Igwe made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television. He said: “We have see executive suppression, executive interference, we have seen all manner of accusations rightly or wrongly before now, so these are the things that sent small fear, doubt, mistrust in the hearts of the people. But I think we should give judiciary a chance to prove its independence.”

In addition, he made it known that Nigerians can’t determine the judgment until it is handed down and until the judgement is reviewed based on the facts presented before the court.

