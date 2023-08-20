Tribunal: We have never had this level of legal challenge in our presidential election- Sam Amadi

Sam Amadi, the director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Theory, has pointed out that the ongoing presidential election is experiencing an unprecedented level of legal disputes. Speaking as a lawyer, he emphasized the remarkable nature of this situation.

In the same interview, Sam Amadi shared his insights regarding President Tinubu’s ministerial appointments. He commended the president for selecting highly qualified and accomplished individuals like Wale Edun, Bosun, and Professor Pate.

However, he also raised concerns about some governors appointed by President Tinubu, questioning their integrity and competence. Amadi expressed apprehension that certain appointees might have been chosen due to personal connections rather than their merits.

Amadi further remarked that President Tinubu’s team appears to consist of a combination of capable individuals and those chosen for political reasons. He criticized this approach as insufficient given the current circumstances.

Moreover, Amadi reiterated the gravity of the legal challenges currently confronting the government. As a lawyer himself, he confidently stated that the extent of these legal challenges in this presidential election is unparalleled.

Watch the video starting From: 19:16

“It’s important to remember that the government is grappling with extremely significant legal challenges. From a legal standpoint, I can confidently affirm that we have never encountered this magnitude of legal complications in any previous presidential election.”

