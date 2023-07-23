Tribunal: We Have Fought 2023 Election In The Spirit Realm. It Is Either Peter Obi Or No One-Odumeje

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, also known as Odùméje, is a reverend in Nigeria who serves as the bishop of the Church of the Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance on the Mountain.

The pastor was quoted as saying, “It is only in Nigeria we are praying to go oversee,” in a video posted on his Church’s Facebook page recently. To that end, I am writing to announce that We will soon be in this country to deliver an address in the Lord’s name. Everyone who has threatened our nation will eventually feel God’s wrath.

He said, “I Am Not Here to Predict the 2023 Presidential Result in Court. We don’t need to spend too much time discussing it. Why? For the simple reason that We have already contested and decided the presidential election on the spiritual plane. Either give us Peter Obi, or give us nobody.

