Tribunal: We Harvested 8,123 Blurred Results From The CTC Of Results That INEC Gave Us- Livy Uzoukwu

Mr. Peter Obi, who is running for president under the Labour Party, has verified that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has provided the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the election results. Upon closer examination, Mr. Obi discovered that out of the provided results, a staggering 8,123 were either completely empty or contained irrelevant images of individuals or structures.

Following the court hearing, Uzoukwu, a representative for Mr. Obi, expressed his dissatisfaction with INEC’s failure to accurately upload the election results. He raised concerns about the credibility of INEC, as they had supposedly published validated polling unit results that were, in reality, devoid of any meaningful information.

Uzoukwu further, saying, “INEC provided us with the CTC of the results, from which we uncovered 8,123 blurred results.” Others showed results unrelated to polling units, such as ward results or local government collation results, while still others were completely blank.

Uzoukwu also admonished INEC, calling the Commission’s decision to treat Nigerians so flippantly “regrettable.” To this day, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the election that brought the All Progressives Congress to office is being challenged in court by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Mr. Obi’s findings shed light on the issue during a press conference held after the court proceedings. He revealed that the CTC provided by INEC contained a significant number of result sheets that were either left blank or featured irrelevant photographs. This discovery further questions the integrity of INEC’s actions during the election process.

The revelation made by Mr. Obi’s team has brought attention to the lack of transparency and accuracy in the election results provided by INEC. The presence of numerous blank or irrelevant result sheets raises doubts about the legitimacy of the electoral process and calls for a thorough investigation into INEC’s practices.

