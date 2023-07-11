Tribunal : We Are Not Expecting Anything Less Than Declaration Of Peter Obi As The President-Abure

The Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure has stated that the party is not expecting anything less than the declaration of its presidential candidate in the last general election, Peter Obi as the President by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

Reacting during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, LP Chairman, Julius Abure said “Rumours have it that those in government are already planning for rerun and this is one of the support we will be canvasing from you.”

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page)

He added; “We believe strongly that we won that election given the statistics we have, given the result we have, we are not expecting anything less than the declaration of Peter Obi as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But supposing that didn’t happen as the government is believed to be planning for a rerun it will not also be out of place for we to be preparing for a rerun election.”

Source – The Vanguard paper

Penkelemesi (

)