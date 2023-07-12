Tribunal: We Are Not Expecting Anything Less Than Declaration Of Peter Obi As The President-Abure

Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, expressed the party’s strong belief that their presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would be declared the President by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja. During an online meeting with the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, Abure acknowledged rumors of the government planning a rerun election and sought support from the coalition in preparation for this possibility.

Abure emphasized the party’s confidence in their victory, citing gathered statistics and election results. The Labour Party’s expectation was that Peter Obi would be officially declared the President of Nigeria. However, Abure acknowledged the potential scenario where the government may proceed with a rerun election. In light of this, he stressed the importance of the party being prepared for such an eventuality.

The Labour Party National Chairman reiterated their belief in Peter Obi’s rightful claim to the presidency based on available data and election outcomes. The party was determined to fight for their candidate through legal means, regardless of rumors regarding a rerun election orchestrated by the government. Recognizing the need to be proactive, Abure emphasized the party’s commitment to making arrangements and strategizing for a possible rerun election, ensuring they had the necessary resources and plans in place to secure victory.

