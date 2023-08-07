Tribunal: We All Know What Is Bad Judgement, But In Nigeria, We’ve Decided Not To Know It- Okutepa

Jibrin One of the lawyers for Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Samuel Okutepa, SAN, has said that everyone in Nigeria knows the meaning of a bad judgement, but many have decided not to know it. This was said at the presidential election petition court in the federal capital territory, FCT, in Abuja.

It’s old news that Jibrin Samuel Okutepa and his associates at the Court of Appeal adopted their last written speech on behalf of their leader, Peter Gregory Obi, the last time they appeared there.

Okutepa has taken to his verified Twitter account to address the topic of poor decision making. Many, he claims, are aware of the concept of poor judgement but have consciously chosen to remain ignorant of its manifestations in Nigeria.

He claimed that many Nigerians have chosen to ignore the concept of poor judgement because they benefit from ignorance.

