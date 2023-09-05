Tribunal verdict will determine whether Nigeria will continue to mourn or have joy- Kenneth Okonkwo

In light of the upcoming judgment by the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) scheduled for September 6, 2023, concerning the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and the Allied People Movement challenging Bola Tinubu’s presidential election victory, Kenneth Okonkwo has taken to his social media platforms to share his perspective. He stated that the PEPT’s verdict on September 6 will determine whether Nigeria will continue to be in a state of mourning or if joy will finally come to the Nigerian people.

Okonkwo went further by stating that the anticipated judgment on September 6 will have significant consequences for Nigeria’s democracy. He underlines the profound impact it will have on the nation’s social justice and political landscape. The statement shared on his official Twitter handle shows the gravity of the impending judgment. Okonkwo believes that the decision made by the PEPT on this crucial date will not only shape the course of Nigeria but also have ripple effects on Africa and the wider global community.

“The anticipated judgment of the PEPC on the 6th of September, 2023, will have ramifications and consequences on democracy and social justice in Nigeria, Africa, and the entire world. It will determine whether Nigeria will continue to mourn as it has been mourning since March 1st, when INEC declared its candidate, the winner, or whether joy will come to Nigerians after all”

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)