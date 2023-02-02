This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tribunal verdict: I have faith in judiciary — Governor Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has restated faith in the nation’s judiciary as the chamber of justice and remedy.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed stated that Ademola while recieving Unit to Unit Ambassadors (UUA) from Osun West senatorial district, noted the critical role of the judiciary in entrenching and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, listing the many judicial interventions that has helped to stabilize the nation.

“The wheel of justice is the center of democracy. The judiciary’s purview is the administration of justice. Therefore, the judiciary must enjoy the unwavering trust of every democrat. I have faith and confidence in the legal system to put things right and strengthen our democracy.

“A judicial intervention benefited me. I’ll never forget how the legal system exonerated me of forgery charges. Without everyone holding the judiciary in high regard as the ultimate arbitrator, democracy cannot be robust.

Therefore, we are filing an appeal because we believe justice will be served. I implore us all to maintain our composure and conduct our everyday business in peace. According to Vanguard.

“I am aware of how difficult and painful the judgment is for the residents of Osun state. But the only way we can express our disapproval is through the legal system. Because of this, an appeals procedure exists. We are appealing because we have every reason to.

“So, keep up the campaign, unit by unit. To fulfill the people’s wishes and objectives, we are managing Osun state. The Governor stated, “By God and man, our mandate will be revalidated through the same judicial process.

Content created and supplied by: Khadybby (via 50minds

News )

#Tribunal #verdict #faith #judiciary #Governor #AdelekeTribunal verdict: I have faith in judiciary — Governor Adeleke Publish on 2023-02-02 20:47:12