Tribunal Upholds PDP’s Esin Election for Oron Federal Constituency

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo has upheld the election of Martins Esin as Member Representing Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urue offong Oruko Federal Constituency.

Hon. Justice Kudirat Jose delivered the judgement on Friday in a petition filed by Mr. Robinson Edumoh and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal held that the petitioner could not prove any of his allegations bordering on over-voting, non-transmission of results electronically, widespread irregularities and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

On the allegation of over-voting, the tribunal held that the petitioner merely made the allegation without an attempt to prove same.

It held that the burden of proof was on the petitioner, and he couldn’t by law shift same to the respondent.

Citing relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and decided cases, the tribunal said the law did not make electronic transmission of election results mandatory. It said the petitioner could not prove that results announced at the Local Government collation centres were different from those announced at the polling units.

It accordingly dismissed the petition and declared Martins Esin validly elected.