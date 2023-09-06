Tribunal Tosses Out Atiku, Obi and APM’s Cases Over Lack of Evidence

According to Channels Television on Monday, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) delivered its verdict today on the petitions challenging Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement had filed petitions.

The tribunal first dismissed the petition filed by APM against Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, saying it lacked merit.

The court ruled that APM lacked the legal standing to challenge the nomination of another party’s candidate.

When delivering judgement on LP’s petition, the tribunal held that Obi failed to provide evidence that Tinubu was convicted of money laundering in the US, as claimed.

The court also ruled that Obi did not substantiate allegations of widespread irregularities, stating his claims were too generic without providing specifics of affected polling units.

On the issue of electronic transmission of results, the tribunal said INEC has discretion to determine the mode of result collation.

The court added that only BVAS is mandated for accreditation, not e-transmission.

Reading Atiku’s petition, the tribunal said it contained unsubstantiated allegations without listing specific polling units where issues occurred.

In all, the tribunal dismissed the petitions against Tinubu’s victory for lack of merit. Heavy security was deployed around the venue to maintain law and order.

